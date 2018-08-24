  • In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 photo, 15-year-old Rohingya refugee Abdullah Razzaq, speak on the phone to his mother who still lives in Myanmar, as his elder brother Abdur, 17, sits beside him at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. "Mummy! Mummy!" Razzaq shouted to his mother earlier this week in their once-a-week call, nearly a year after he and his brother, along with more than 700,000 other Rohingya Muslims, fled waves of attacks by Myanmar security forces and crossed the border into Bangladesh. "Why don't you guys come here?" Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 photo, 15-year-old Rohingya refugee Abdullah Razzaq, speak on the phone to his mother who still lives in Myanmar, as his elder brother Abdur, 17, sits beside him at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. "Mummy! Mummy!" Razzaq shouted to his mother earlier this week in their once-a-week call, nearly a year after he and his brother, along with more than 700,000 other Rohingya Muslims, fled waves of attacks by Myanmar security forces and crossed the border into Bangladesh. "Why don't you guys come here?" less
    In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 photo, 15-year-old Rohingya refugee Abdullah Razzaq, speak on the phone to his mother who still lives in Myanmar, as his elder brother Abdur, 17, sits beside him at Kutupalong ... more
    Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP
Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP
Image 1 of / 5

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 5
In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 photo, 15-year-old Rohingya refugee Abdullah Razzaq, speak on the phone to his mother who still lives in Myanmar, as his elder brother Abdur, 17, sits beside him at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. "Mummy! Mummy!" Razzaq shouted to his mother earlier this week in their once-a-week call, nearly a year after he and his brother, along with more than 700,000 other Rohingya Muslims, fled waves of attacks by Myanmar security forces and crossed the border into Bangladesh. "Why don't you guys come here?" less
In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 photo, 15-year-old Rohingya refugee Abdullah Razzaq, speak on the phone to his mother who still lives in Myanmar, as his elder brother Abdur, 17, sits beside him at Kutupalong ... more
Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — A year after some 700,000 Rohingya fled attacks by Myanmar security forces and Buddhist mobs, the community divided between Bangladesh Myanmar sees little hope their lives will improve.

Rohingya Muslims are now held together in crackling calls across the border, while refugee camps in Bangladesh have become towns where the desperate wait for news.

Despite months of discussions among Myanmar, Bangladesh and the United Nations, there are few signs that the Rohingya can go home anytime soon. The U.N. says conditions in Myanmar are not yet conducive for a safe repatriation.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Prize-winning leader of Myanmar who has seen her image deeply tarnished by her government's reaction to the crisis, defended its actions again earlier this week, saying Rohingya militants remain a serious threat.