8 killed, 16 hurt as explosions rock Somalia's capital
Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An ambulance service says eight people are dead after a pair of explosions in Somalia's capital.
Dr. Abdiqadir Aden with the Aamin ambulance says another 16 people were wounded, some seriously, in Saturday's blasts.
He says a car bomb detonated near the Somali parliament headquarters in Mogadishu and caused the most damage.
There is no immediate claim of responsibility but the al-Shabab extremist group often targets the capital with high-profile bombings.
