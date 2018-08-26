5 still critical after Bulgarian bus crash that killed 16

In this handout photo provided by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry, a view of a bus that crashed and overturned, near the town of Svoge, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

In this handout photo provided by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry, firefighters near the scene where a bus crashed and overturned, near the town of Svoge, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A doctor in Bulgaria says five people have life-threatening injuries after their tourist bus flipped over on a highway, an accident that police say killed at least 16 people and left 18 others injured.

Dr. Nikolay Gabrovski spoke Sunday from Sofia's emergency hospital.

Police said the bus was carrying 33 pilgrims from the village of Bozhurishte and a driver on a weekend trip to a nearby Orthodox monastery. It overturned Saturday and dropped down on a side road below the highway about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Sofia, the capital.

Police said 13 people died at the scene, among them a 13-year-old boy, and three of the injured died in the hospital.

The government has declared Monday a national day of mourning for the bus victims.