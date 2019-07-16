4-story building collapses in India; several feared trapped

MUMBAI, India (AP) — A four-story residential building has collapsed in a crowded neighborhood in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, and several people are feared trapped in the rubble.

Fire official Ashok Talpade says rescuers have reached the site in Mumbai's Dongri section and a clearing operation is in progress. Other details were not immediately available following Tuesday's disaster.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed. On Sunday, a three-story building collapsed in a hilly area in the northern town of Solan following monsoon rains, killing 14 people.