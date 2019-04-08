25 years after genocide, Rwanda's president praises healing

Rwandans sitting in the stands hold candles as part of a candlelit vigil during the memorial service held at Amahoro stadium in the capital Kigali, Rwanda Sunday, April 7, 2019. Rwanda is commemorating the 25th anniversary of when the country descended into an orgy of violence in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were massacred by the majority Hutu population over a 100-day period in what was the worst genocide in recent history.

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said Monday that the perpetrators of the 1994 genocide feel repentant for killing some 800,000 people and that is helping the country to find reconciliation.

Rwanda has begun commemorating the genocide which began 25 years ago and in which Hutu extremists slaughtered Tutsis and Hutus who tried to protect them during a 100-day period.

Kagame said Rwanda is rebuilding as a new nation of hope.

The mass killing of Rwanda's Tutsi minority was ignited on April 6, 1994, when a plane carrying President Juvénal Habyarimana was shot down and crashed in Kigali, killing the leader who, like the majority of Rwandans, was an ethnic Hutu.

The Tutsi minority was blamed for downing the plane and the bands of Hutu militants began slaughtering the Tutsi.