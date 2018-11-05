2 scholars due to speak at Harvard barred from leaving China

BEIJING (AP) — A researcher at a prominent Chinese think tank repeatedly targeted by the Communist government says he and the organization's director have been barred from leaving the country.

Jiang Hao told The Associated Press on Monday that he and director Sheng Hong were due to attend a symposium at Harvard University this month marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening policy.

Jiang said he was given no explanation by authorities, but Sheng was told it was a matter of national security.

The two work for the Unirule Institute of Economics, which advocates for market-style economics and constitutional democracy and has been repeatedly harassed by the communist authorities. It has been evicted from its office space, had its license pulled and seen its website and social media accounts shut down.