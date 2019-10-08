2 Polish soldiers killed while trying to defuse explosives

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in southern Poland say two skilled army soldiers have been killed and four have been injured while trying to defuse World War II explosives recently found in the forest near the town of Kuznia Raciborska.

Alina Kucharzewska, the spokeswoman for provincial governor in Katowice, said Tuesday that the four injured soldiers have been hospitalized and that two of them are in a serious condition.

The soldiers were from the 6th Airborne Battalion from Gliwice, in southern Poland.

More explosives are expected to be found in the forest.