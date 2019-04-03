14 US senators introduce bill on the crisis in Venezuela

A children bathes in a brook in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Since a massive power failure struck on March 7, the nation has experienced near-daily blackouts and a breakdown in critical services such as running water and public transportation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of 14 U.S. senators is introducing a bill they say will help restore democracy and address the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

Sen Bob Menendez said Wednesday that the bill is "much more expansive" than the three bills on Venezuela adopted last week by the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

The Democratic senator from New Jersey says he is optimistic about the prospects of the bill, given its bipartisan support.

The U.S. and more than 50 other nations have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of the South American country. They say Nicolas Maduro wasn't legitimately re-elected as president last year.