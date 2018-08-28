14 Cambodian opposition figures freed from prison

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Fourteen Cambodian opposition activists have been freed from long prison terms, their pardons coming as the latest in a series of releases engineered by Prime Minister Hun Sen after his party's election sweep last month.

The 14 former members of the now-disbanded opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party were convicted of insurrection in connection with a street protest four years ago that turned violent. By many accounts, the violence was started by pro-government agitators, and the arrests of the opposition members were seen as political persecution.

Those freed Tuesday were serving prison terms ranging from seven to 20 years, the longer sentences given to those seen as leaders of the July 15, 2014, protest in Phnom Penh. It had been held as opposition lawmakers were boycotting parliament to demand political reforms.