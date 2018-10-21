-
People attend a demonstration called "heart instead of hounding" to protest against a far right PEGIDA demonstration in Dresden, eastern Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018. (Oliver Killig/dpa via AP)
Photo: Oliver Killig, AP
People take part in a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018.
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
People attend a demonstration called "heart instead of hounding" to protest against a far right PEGIDA demonstration in Dresden, eastern Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018. (Oliver Killig/dpa via AP)
Photo: Oliver Killig, AP
People take part in a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018.
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
People take part ib a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018.
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
People carry a sign reading "PEGIDA that was your fourth year" during a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018.
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
People with German national flags wait for the beginning of a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018.
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
People carry a sign reading "Merkel, your days are counted, the day of payoff is near, may God have mercy with you" during a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018. less
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
A person is seen through a German national flag during a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018.
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
PEGIDA founder Lutz Bachmann speaks during a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018.
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
People take part in a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018.
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
People hold balloons in the colors of the German national flag during a rally of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018.
Photo: Jens Meyer, AP
Photo: Oliver Killig, AP
BERLIN (AP) — German police say about 10,000 people have taken part in a protest against the anti-migrant group PEGIDA in the eastern city of Dresden.
Mainstream parties, labor unions and civil society groups staged a march with the slogan "heart not hatred."
PEGIDA, whose name stands for Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, celebrated its fourth birthday Sunday.
German news agency dpa reported that the group held a separate rally in Dresden, attended by about 5,000 people.