Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
A Virginia bookstore owner called police after he says a customer began harassing former White House strategist Steve Bannon in his shop.
A Virginia bookstore owner called police after he says a customer began harassing former White House strategist Steve Bannon in his shop.
Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Steve Bannon, the one-time head of alt-right website Breitbart.com, has a history of inflammatory rhetoric and the site of using eye-popping headlines as it became an outlet for racists, nationalists and Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Click through to see a sampling of some of Bannon's comments and headlines from the site. less
Photo: Breitbart.com
Steve Bannon, the one-time head of alt-right website Breitbart.com, has a history of inflammatory rhetoric and the site of using eye-popping headlines as it became an outlet for racists, nationalists and Donald ... more
Planned Parenthood
The women's health organization has been a favorite of Steve Bannon, the former CEO of Breitbart.com and now a Donald Trump adviser.
Planned Parenthood
Photo: Breitbart.com
The women's health organization has been a favorite of Steve Bannon, the former CEO of Breitbart.com and now a Donald Trump adviser.
Cecile Richards
Planned Parenthood's chief Cecile Richards, the daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, frequently falls into Breitbart.com's crosshairs.
Cecile Richards
Photo: Breitbart.com
Planned Parenthood's chief Cecile Richards, the daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, frequently falls into Breitbart.com's crosshairs.
Transgender people
Headlines involving gays, lesbians and transgender people are a common at Bannon's former organization, Breitbart.com.
Transgender people
Photo: Breitbart.com
Headlines involving gays, lesbians and transgender people are a common at Bannon's former organization, Breitbart.com.
Gay marriage
The executives at Breitbart.com were not fans of the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage in all the states.
Gay marriage
Photo: Breitbart.com
The executives at Breitbart.com were not fans of the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage in all the states.
Gays and Donald Trump
The Breitbart.com website became an outlet and something of an arm of the Donald Trump presidential campaign, sometimes contradicting stances the site took previously.
Gays and Donald Trump
Photo: Breitbart.com
The Breitbart.com website became an outlet and something of an arm of the Donald Trump presidential campaign, sometimes contradicting stances the site took previously.
Trump's campaign
Once Steve Bannon took over Breitbart.com, it became as Talking Points Memo called it, Trump's Pravada
, referring to the official Russian state news agency.
Trump's campaign
Photo: Breitbart.com
Once Steve Bannon took over Breitbart.com, it became as Talking Points Memo called it, Trump's Pravada
, referring to the official Russian state news agency.
Hollywood
Breitbart.com and former website chief Steve Bannon were no fans of filmmakers and movies made in Hollywood for mass consumption.
Hollywood
Photo: Breitbart.com
Breitbart.com and former website chief Steve Bannon were no fans of filmmakers and movies made in Hollywood for mass consumption.
Actresses
Breitbart.com and former chief Steve Bannon frequently take issue with actors and actresses who oppose conservative causes and President-elect Donald Trump.
Actresses
Photo: Breitbart.com
Breitbart.com and former chief Steve Bannon frequently take issue with actors and actresses who oppose conservative causes and President-elect Donald Trump.
Harassment
On Breitbart.com, everything has a simple solution - quit, move on, don't complain.
Harassment
Photo: Breitbart.com
On Breitbart.com, everything has a simple solution - quit, move on, don't complain.
Society in general
Breitbart.com and former chief Steve Bannon frequently criticized people's problems, whether it was with weight, disabilities or complaints about discrimination.
Society in general
Photo: Breitbart.com
Breitbart.com and former chief Steve Bannon frequently criticized people's problems, whether it was with weight, disabilities or complaints about discrimination.
Social issues
Steve Bannon and the site he ran, Breitbart.com, were opposed to birth control measures, often mocking supporters of the practice.
Social issues
Photo: Breitbart.com
Steve Bannon and the site he ran, Breitbart.com, were opposed to birth control measures, often mocking supporters of the practice.
Discrimination
Breitbart.com often posited that discrimination didn't exist. It was simply the fault of the person, gender or race making the complaint.
Discrimination
Photo: Breitbart.com
Breitbart.com often posited that discrimination didn't exist. It was simply the fault of the person, gender or race making the complaint.
Diversity
Breitbart.com and the site's former head, Steve Bannon, weren't fans of diversity.
Diversity
Photo: Breitbart.com
Breitbart.com and the site's former head, Steve Bannon, weren't fans of diversity.
Feminism
This screen grab from Breitbart.com sums up the site's position on feminism. They weren't enamored of it.
Feminism
Photo: Breitbart.com
This screen grab from Breitbart.com sums up the site's position on feminism. They weren't enamored of it.
Gun control
Steve Bannon, the one-time head of Breitbart.com and now Donald Trump's chief adviser, have little use for the concept of gun control. They even attacked former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was critically injured in a shooting in Arizona. less
Gun control
Photo: Breitbart.com
Steve Bannon, the one-time head of Breitbart.com and now Donald Trump's chief adviser, have little use for the concept of gun control. They even attacked former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was ... more
Social media
Breitbart.com has been known to promote "reports" without verification of efforts to suppress conservative news outlets.
Social media
Photo: Breitbart.com
Breitbart.com has been known to promote "reports" without verification of efforts to suppress conservative news outlets.
Trump's win
Breitbart.com put up celebratory headlines on Nov. 2, 2016, the day after Donald Trump won the presidency.
Trump's win
Photo: Breitbart.com
Breitbart.com put up celebratory headlines on Nov. 2, 2016, the day after Donald Trump won the presidency.
Bannon on women's liberation:
"That’s why there are some unintended consequences of the women’s liberation movement. That, in fact, the women that would lead this country would be pro-family, they would have husbands, they would love their children. They wouldn’t be a bunch of dykes that came from the Seven Sisters schools up in New England. That drives the left insane and that’s why they hate these women." less
Bannon on women's liberation:
Photo: Danny Moloshok, INVL
"That’s why there are some unintended consequences of the women’s liberation movement. That, in fact, the women that would lead this country would be pro-family, they would have ... more
Bannon on White Nationalists:
"Look, are there some people that are white nationalists that are attracted to some of the philosophies of the alt-right? Maybe. Are there some people that are anti-Semitic that are attracted? Maybe. Right? Maybe some people are attracted to the alt-right that are homophobes, right? But that's just like, there are certain elements of the progressive left and the hard left that attract certain elements." less
Bannon on White Nationalists:
Photo: Hulton Archive
"Look, are there some people that are white nationalists that are attracted to some of the philosophies of the alt-right? Maybe. Are there some people that are anti-Semitic that are ... more
Bannon on Jimmy Carter:
"I wasn't political until I got into the service and saw how badly Jimmy Carter f****d things up. I became a huge Reagan admirer. Still am. But what turned me against the whole establishment was coming back from running companies in Asia in 2008 and seeing that Bush had f****d up as badly as Carter. The whole country was a disaster."' less
Bannon on Jimmy Carter:
Photo: Mark Humphrey, STF
"I wasn't political until I got into the service and saw how badly Jimmy Carter f****d things up. I became a huge Reagan admirer. Still am. But what turned me against the whole ... more
Bannon in the wake of 5 police officer killed in Dallas in July:
less
"In the meantime, here’s a thought
: What if the people getting shot by the cops did things to deserve it? There are, after all, in this world, some people who are naturally aggressive and violent."
Bannon in the wake of 5 police officer killed in Dallas in July:
Photo: Smiley N. Pool, MBR
... more
"In the meantime, here’s a thought
: What if the people getting shot by the cops did things to deserve it? There are, after all, in this world,
Bannon on George Clooney:
“George Clooney, who is a moron, came here to Cannes and gave a press conference saying, ‘Under no circumstances will Trump ever be president. Hillary Clinton will be the next president.’ Well, we can’t wait to make George Clooney eat his words.” less
Bannon on George Clooney:
Photo: AFP, AFP/Getty Images
“George Clooney, who is a moron, came here to Cannes and gave a press conference saying, ‘Under no circumstances will Trump ever be president. Hillary Clinton will be the next ... more
On newspapers:
"The mainstream media, all of it, including the Washington Post and the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, are all basically going along the lines of being Shariah-compliant on blasphemy laws." less
On newspapers:
Photo: Diane Macdonald, Getty Images
"The mainstream media, all of it, including the Washington Post and the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, are all basically going along the lines of being Shariah-compliant on blasphemy ... more
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia bookstore owner called police after he says a customer began harassing former White House strategist Steve Bannon in his shop.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Nick Cooke, owner of Black Swan Books in Richmond, called 911 Saturday afternoon after witnessing a woman confront Bannon and call him a "piece of trash."
Cooke said Bannon was minding his own business when the woman began harassing him. Cooke asked the woman to leave. She did so only after he called police.
Richmond Police said they received the call about 3:15 p.m. Saturday but the call was canceled before they arrived.
Bannon grew up in Richmond.
The confrontation comes weeks after a Lexington restaurant owner declined to serve White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com