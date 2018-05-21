Photo: Mark Graves, AP Image 1 of / 34 Caption Close

Image 1 of 34 This Oct. 8, 2017 file photo shows the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks, Ore., over a month after the Eagle Creek fire first erupted on Sept. 2. A judge deciding how much restitution a teenager must pay for igniting a huge wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge says he needs time to determine the right amount and will issue a written order. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 11 requests for restitution, totaling almost $37 million, have been submitted to the court. The lawyer for the 15-year-old defendant called that amount "absurd" at a hearing Thursday, May 17, 2018, noting the boy is indigent. He urged Judge John Olson to impose a reasonable amount. less This Oct. 8, 2017 file photo shows the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks, Ore., over a month after the Eagle Creek fire first erupted on Sept. 2. A judge deciding how much restitution a teenager must pay ... more Photo: Mark Graves, AP

Image 2 of 34 This Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, shows the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks, Ore. The photo was taken from a helicopter over a month after the Eagle Creek fire first erupted Sept. 2, 2017. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 11 requests for restitution, totaling almost $37 million, have been submitted to the court. The U.S. Forest Service is seeking $21 million in payments and the Oregon Department of Transportation wants $12.5 million. The other requests for restitution range from $4,563 to $1.6 million. The judge said he has reviewed prior juvenile restitution cases in Oregon, and the largest amount he could find was for $114,000. less This Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, shows the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks, Ore. The photo was taken from a helicopter over a month after the Eagle Creek fire first erupted Sept. 2, 2017. The ... more Photo: Mark Graves, AP

Image 3 of 34 In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, shows the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks, Ore. The photo was taken from a helicopter over a month after the Eagle Creek fire first erupted Sept. 2, 2017. A judge deciding how much restitution a teenager must pay for igniting a huge wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge says he needs time to determine the right amount and will issue a written order. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 11 requests for restitution, totaling almost $37 million, have been submitted to the court. The lawyer for the 15-year-old defendant called that amount "absurd" at a hearing Thursday, May 17, 2018, noting the boy is indigent. He urged Judge John Olson to impose a reasonable amount. less In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, shows the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks, Ore. The photo was taken from a helicopter over a month after the Eagle Creek fire first erupted Sept. 2, 2017. A judge ... more Photo: Mark Graves, AP

Image 4 of 34 The Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks and the Bridge of the Gods, late Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. The Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks and the Bridge of the Gods, late Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: GENNA MARTIN/SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 5 of 34 Bill George takes a break from building a fishing stand to look out at the Columbia River Gorge that filled with smoke from the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain fires, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. George is from Yakima, but comes to the Columbia River often to fish for salmon. He worries that many of the fish will die because the ash and fire heat up the river. less Bill George takes a break from building a fishing stand to look out at the Columbia River Gorge that filled with smoke from the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain fires, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. George is from ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN/SEATTLEPI

Image 6 of 34 The light trail of a drone is seen above as the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks and the Bridge of the Gods, late Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. The light trail of a drone is seen above as the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks and the Bridge of the Gods, late Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 7 of 34 As winds kick up, the Eagle Creek fire races west down the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge on September 4, 2017, in Cascade Locks, Oregon. Ron Saikowski said the recent fires in Oregon and Washington State have impacted grape production on the West Coast. less As winds kick up, the Eagle Creek fire races west down the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge on September 4, 2017, in Cascade Locks, Oregon. Ron Saikowski said the recent fires in Oregon and Washington ... more Photo: Hal Bernton, MBR

Image 8 of 34 This photo combination shows the change in air quality in Pendleton, Ore., from Monday, Sept. 3, 2017, top, to Tuesday, Sept. 4, bottom, as smoke from the Eagle Creek wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge travelled east. Pendleton is approximately 165 miles (265 km) east of the Eagle Creek fire. less This photo combination shows the change in air quality in Pendleton, Ore., from Monday, Sept. 3, 2017, top, to Tuesday, Sept. 4, bottom, as smoke from the Eagle Creek wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge ... more Photo: E.J. Harris, MBR

Image 9 of 34 A barricade closes the Bridge of the Gods, spanning the Columbia River between Washington and Oregon states, near Stevenson, Wash., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The Eagle Creek fire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the river near the town of Cascade Locks, Ore. less A barricade closes the Bridge of the Gods, spanning the Columbia River between Washington and Oregon states, near Stevenson, Wash., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The Eagle Creek fire continues to burn on the Oregon ... more Photo: Randy L. Rasmussen, FRE

Image 10 of 34 The Eagle Creek fire burned fast Monday night, moving 13 miles in just 16 hours. By Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to more than 10,000 acres burning on both sides of the Columbia River not far from Cascade Locks, about 50 miles east of Portland. less The Eagle Creek fire burned fast Monday night, moving 13 miles in just 16 hours. By Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to more than 10,000 acres burning on both sides of the Columbia River not far from Cascade ... more Photo: Photo Courtesy InciWeb

Image 11 of 34 Firefighters survey the scene at the Eagle Creek fire. The Eagle Creek fire burned fast Monday night, moving 13 miles in just 16 hours. By Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to more than 10,000 acres burning on both sides of the Columbia River not far from Cascade Locks, about 50 miles east of Portland. less Firefighters survey the scene at the Eagle Creek fire. The Eagle Creek fire burned fast Monday night, moving 13 miles in just 16 hours. By Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to more than 10,000 acres burning ... more Photo: Photo Courtesy InciWeb

Image 12 of 34 The Eagle Creek fire burned fast Monday night, moving 13 miles in just 16 hours. By Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to more than 10,000 acres burning on both sides of the Columbia River not far from Cascade Locks, about 50 miles east of Portland. less The Eagle Creek fire burned fast Monday night, moving 13 miles in just 16 hours. By Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to more than 10,000 acres burning on both sides of the Columbia River not far from Cascade ... more Photo: Photo Courtesy InciWeb

Image 13 of 34 Seen through a train car, the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks and the Bridge of the Gods, late Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Seen through a train car, the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks and the Bridge of the Gods, late Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: Associated Press

Image 14 of 34 Firefighters talk after spending two days protecting the Multnomah Falls Lodge, built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Fire crews are still working to put out hot spots in the area and protect the historic lodge. less Firefighters talk after spending two days protecting the Multnomah Falls Lodge, built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Fire crews are still working to put out hot ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 15 of 34 Caution tape blocks the trail to Multnomah Falls as the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn in the area, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Fire crews are still working to put out hot spots in the area and protect the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge. less Caution tape blocks the trail to Multnomah Falls as the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn in the area, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Fire crews are still working to put out hot spots in the area ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 16 of 34 Smoke clouds from the Eagle Creek Fire obscure the sun above Multnomah Falls, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Smoke clouds from the Eagle Creek Fire obscure the sun above Multnomah Falls, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 17 of 34 Firefighters look up towards Multnomah Falls after spending the past days protecting Multnomah Falls Lodge, which was built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. The lodge survived the worst of the fire, but hot spots continue to burn and trees continue to fall from the hills nearby. less Firefighters look up towards Multnomah Falls after spending the past days protecting Multnomah Falls Lodge, which was built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. The ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 18 of 34 Debris burns on the side of the Historic Columbia River Highway near Multnomah Falls, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. The Eagle Creek Fire has now consumed over 30,000 acres. Debris burns on the side of the Historic Columbia River Highway near Multnomah Falls, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. The Eagle Creek Fire has now consumed over 30,000 acres. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 19 of 34 Fire crews work to protect Multnomah Falls and the Multnomah Falls Lodge, which was built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. The lodge survived the worst of the fire, but hot spots continue to burn and trees continue to fall from the hills nearby. less Fire crews work to protect Multnomah Falls and the Multnomah Falls Lodge, which was built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. The lodge survived the worst of the ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 20 of 34 Smoke from the Eagle Creek fire continues to fill the usually clear Columbia Gorge, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Smoke from the Eagle Creek fire continues to fill the usually clear Columbia Gorge, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 21 of 34 Fire crews work to protect Multnomah Falls and the Multnomah Falls Lodge, which was built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Fire crews work to protect Multnomah Falls and the Multnomah Falls Lodge, which was built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 22 of 34 Fire crews work to protect Multnomah Falls and the Multnomah Falls Lodge, which was built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Fire crews work to protect Multnomah Falls and the Multnomah Falls Lodge, which was built in 1925, from the Eagle Creek Fire, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 23 of 34 Around 100 people were staying at the Red Cross emergency shelter at the Skamania County Fairground after evacuating their homes due to the Eagle Creek Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Around 100 people were staying at the Red Cross emergency shelter at the Skamania County Fairground after evacuating their homes due to the Eagle Creek Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 24 of 34 The town of Cascade Locks is barely visible through the smoke from the Eagle Creek fire, Tuesday, after a level 3 evacuation order was given, Sept. 5, 2017. The town of Cascade Locks is barely visible through the smoke from the Eagle Creek fire, Tuesday, after a level 3 evacuation order was given, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 25 of 34 Rudy (no last name given) considers whether or not to go home after evacuating from Cascade Locks and coming to the Red Cross emergency shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain wildfires rage near by, Sept. 5, 2017. less Rudy (no last name given) considers whether or not to go home after evacuating from Cascade Locks and coming to the Red Cross emergency shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, Tuesday afternoon, as the ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 26 of 34 The Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks and the Bridge of the Gods, late Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. The Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks and the Bridge of the Gods, late Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: Associated Press

Image 27 of 34 An emergency animal shelter hosts pets and farm animals alike at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, WA, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain wildfires rage near by, Sept. 5, 2017. less An emergency animal shelter hosts pets and farm animals alike at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, WA, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain wildfires rage near by, Sept. 5, ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 28 of 34 An emergency animal shelter hosts pets and farm animals alike at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, WA, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain wildfires rage near by, Sept. 5, 2017. less An emergency animal shelter hosts pets and farm animals alike at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, WA, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek and Archer Mountain wildfires rage near by, Sept. 5, ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 29 of 34 A man looks out over the Columbia River from the Bridge of the Gods, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek wildfire rages near by, Sept. 5, 2017. A man looks out over the Columbia River from the Bridge of the Gods, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek wildfire rages near by, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 30 of 34 The Bonneville Dam is barely visible through a thick layer of smoke, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek wildfire rages near by, Sept. 5, 2017. The Bonneville Dam is barely visible through a thick layer of smoke, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek wildfire rages near by, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 31 of 34 The Bonneville Dam is barely visible through a thick layer of smoke, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek wildfire rages near by, Sept. 5, 2017. The Bonneville Dam is barely visible through a thick layer of smoke, Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagle Creek wildfire rages near by, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 32 of 34 Hot spots from the Eagle Creek fire continue to burn in the area around Troutdale, Or., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Hot spots from the Eagle Creek fire continue to burn in the area around Troutdale, Or., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM

Image 33 of 34 Debris from the hillside covers the Historic Columbia River Highway as the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn in the area, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. The area remains closed to the public. Debris from the hillside covers the Historic Columbia River Highway as the Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn in the area, Wednesday, Sept 6, 2017, near Troutdale, Or. The area remains closed to the public. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM