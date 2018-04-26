Worker killed by limestone slab on Indiana University campus





In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018, photo workers stand outside Swain Hall West after a fatal work-related accident at Indiana University's Bloomington campus in Bloomington, Ind. Authorities say a construction worker died when a large chunk of limestone fell onto his head and chest while working at the university. (Jeremy Hogan/The Herald-Times via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker died when a large chunk of limestone fell onto his head and chest at Indiana University's Bloomington campus.

Monroe County coroner Joani Shields says 35-year-old William M. Brown Jr. of Bloomington was killed Wednesday afternoon at Swain Hall West. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Brown was an employee for a contractor hired by the university for a $36 million renovation of the building. He was helping to install a limestone header above an interior second-floor doorway when the block fell as it was being lofted it into place.

Sgt. Brandon Hudson of the Bloomington Fire Department tells The Herald-Times that the stone was about 6 feet (1.8 meters) long and that it struck Brown in the head and chest.