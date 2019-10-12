Winds dying as crews fight flames in Southern California

A firefighter sprays water in front of an advancing wildfire Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Porter Ranch, Calif. A firefighter sprays water in front of an advancing wildfire Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Porter Ranch, Calif. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close Winds dying as crews fight flames in Southern California 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds that drove fires through two Southern California areas have died down but flames that destroyed dozens of homes continue to rage.

A blaze in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles was only 13% contained Saturday after destroying 13 buildings. One man who had tried to fight the blaze died of a heart attack.

The fast-moving fire is keeping tens of thousands of people from returning to their homes until officials are convinced it's safe.

The fire broke out Thursday, just hours after flaming garbage in a trash truck sparked another wind-whipped blaze that ravaged a mobile park in Calimesa, east of downtown Los Angeles.

Several residents of the park were unaccounted for and the family of an 89-year-old woman says they fear she died when her home burned.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles and Calimesa. Associated Press writers Amy Taxin in Calimesa and John Antczak and Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed.