'Wild' salmon may be straight from the farm, NY report finds

NEW YORK (AP) — That wild sockeye salmon in the refrigerated aisle may be straight from the fish farm.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says in a report released Friday that more than one-fourth of the seafood her office sampled in a statewide supermarket survey was mislabeled.

Underwood says mislabeling of certain popular species was rampant. She says farmed salmon was frequently sold as wild and fish sold as red snapper or lemon sole were more often different varieties.

The attorney general says supermarkets have a duty to vet their seafood suppliers more thoroughly. Some retailers identified as selling mislabeled fish said they are taking steps to rectify their seafood labeling.

An Associated Press investigation into seafood fraud published in June linked one national fish distributor to widespread mislabeling and other deceitful practices.