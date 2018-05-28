White nationalists protest outside Tennessee church

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine white nationalists gathered outside a Tennessee church to protest a talk by the author of a book about white supremacy.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the group stood outside First United Methodist Church in Maryville on Sunday evening. They held aloft a Confederate flag and a "White Pride Worldwide" flag.

Inside, church members listened to a presentation by David Billings, author of a book called "Deep Denial: The Persistence of White Supremacy in U.S. History and Life."

Catherine Nance, senior pastor at First United Methodist, says protesters showed up after the presentation began, and people inside were largely unaware of their presence.

Nance says protesters were "demonstrating peacefully," and that "no one felt threatened because of their presence." She says Maryville police were called and officers monitored the situation.

