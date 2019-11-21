Whistleblower raises safety alarm about air traffic control

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistle-blowing flight controller says changes in air traffic control procedures at a major center in Florida raise the risk of a mid-air collision, but the Federal Aviation Administration disputes the claim.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said Wednesday that it notified the White House and Congress of the controller’s allegations.

The whistleblower’s complaint focuses on changes by managers at a center near Jacksonville, Florida, that controls flights over parts of five states and the Gulf of Mexico.

The FAA says the procedures in use at the Florida facility are used elsewhere around the country and comply with its standards for altitude separation of planes.