In this photo, an orca surfaces as three pods of Southern Resident killer whales swim in Puget Sound and Elliott Bay along the Seattle waterfront. They spent time near Seattle for much of the afternoon giving a spectacular show for people aboard Washington State Ferries and other vessels on the water. Many on shore were also able to see the large group of orcas along the Seattle waterfront. Photographed on Friday, October 17, 2014. less
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces in Elliott Bay as three pods of Southern Resident killer whales swim in Puget Sound and Elliott Bay along the Seattle waterfront. They spent time near Seattle for much of the afternoon giving a spectacular show for people aboard Washington State Ferries and other vessels on the water. Many on shore were also able to see the large group of orcas along the Seattle waterfront. Photographed on Friday, October 17, 2014. less
Photo: MIKE NAIMAN, SPECIAL TO SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces in Elliott Bay as three pods of Southern Resident killer whales swim in Puget Sound and Elliott Bay along the Seattle waterfront. They spent time near Seattle for much of the afternoon giving a ... more
An orca surfaces near the West Point Light House off Magnolia.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces near the West Point light house.
Photo: MIKE NAIMAN, SPECIAL TO SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surprises passengers on an idle tour boat near the West Point light house.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces near an idle boat.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces in Elliott Bay.
Photo: MIKE NAIMAN, SPECIAL TO SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces near the West Point light house.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces near the West Point light house.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces off of Shilshole Bay.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An pair of orcas surface as they pass Shilshole Bay.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces near Shilshole Bay.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces near the West Point Light House off Magnolia.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca slaps its tail.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces just off downtown Seattle.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
An orca surfaces near Carkeek Park.
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM
SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state task force on critically endangered Northwest orcas wants to temporarily ban commercial whale-watching boat tours.
The group advising the governor voted Tuesday to recommend a three- to five-year moratorium in order to reduce boating traffic and help orcas hunting for food.
RELATED: Listen to orcas as they travel through Puget Sound from your home on new livestream
Orcas have hit the lowest numbers in more than three decades, capturing global attention as starvation has caused their deaths. Just 74 animals remain in the area.
Researchers say reducing boat traffic must be the first step to mitigating the problem because white noise makes it difficult for them to find salmon.
RELATED: We brake for orcas: Killer whales surround ferries during Monday commute, cause delays
Critics say the move doesn't address their dwindling food supply, and that barge and commercial fishing boats are far louder.
The task force previously considered creating a permit system for commercial whale-watching trips.