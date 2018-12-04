Video uproar: Student slammed to ground at school, detained

BRUSLY, La. (AP) — Protesters are calling for accountability after a videotaped altercation showed a police officer twice slamming a 14-year-old male student to the ground at a central Louisiana middle school.

Local media report that members of the community of Brusly marched Monday to a Town Hall meeting to demand more facts.

The controversy stems from the student's detention in October at Brusly Middle School, an incident captured on a school surveillance camera and sent anonymously to local television station WAFB. The video shows the officer wrestling with a young male student before slamming him down.

Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux asked state police to investigate. The two officers seen in the video have resigned.

Marcher Shaeeta Williams told the council that people are "disturbed and upset" by the video.