Fireball soars in Utah after officials blow up derailed cars

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a massive fireball soared into the air after officials blew up 11 tanker cars carrying propane and biodiesel that derailed in remote central Utah desert.

Juab County officials say that the controlled detonation was the safest way to deal with the explosive material.

They posted photos online showing the fireball light up the sky Sunday night south of Salt Lake City where the derailment happened.

Juab County fire officials say 24 of the 165 cars on a Union Pacific freight train derailed Saturday and that one of the cars was on its side and leaking propane.

The train's conductor and engineer were not hurt. The cause of the crash is unknown.

State and federal agencies are working on the cleanup.