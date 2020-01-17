https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/us/article/US-court-dismisses-suit-by-youths-over-climate-14984042.php
US court dismisses suit by youths over climate change
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government's climate policy harms them and jeopardizes their future.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs lack legal standing to pursue their case and that the issues they raised should be decided by other branches of the federal government.
