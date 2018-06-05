US court: Miccosukee tribal member must pay income taxes

MIAMI (AP) — A federal court has ruled that a member of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida must pay income taxes on profits from its casino.

The Miami Herald reports that Monday's ruling could open the door to the tribe owing more than $1 billion in unpaid taxes to the U.S. government.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Miami federal judge's ruling that tribal member Sally Jim must pay the Internal Revenue Service $278,758 for failing to file a tax return in 2001. The judges said Jim's family income from tribe casino profits was not tax-exempt.

The Miccosukees have been involved in a lengthy battle with the federal government over taxation of its casino profits. The tribe's attorney says they may appeal the ruling.