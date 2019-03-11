UN chief warns of 'relentless' pushback on women's rights

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says there is a "deep, pervasive and relentless" pushback on women's rights and is calling for a fight to "push back against the pushback."

Calling himself "a proud feminist," the U.N. chief said Monday that "it is a fight we must win — together."

Guterres told the opening session of the Commission on the Status of Women's annual meeting that it could equally go by another name: "the Commission on the Status of Power, because this is the crux of the issue."

He cited increased violence against women, "online abuse of women who speak out" and "an ongoing uphill battle for reproductive rights."

Guterres said that "nationalist, populist and even austerity agendas are ... aggravating inequality, splintering communities, curtailing women's rights and cutting vital services."