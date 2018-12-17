UN approves compact to support world's refugees, US objects

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Despite opposition from the United States and Hungary, the U.N. General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a non-binding compact that provides more robust support for countries where most of the world's more than 25 million refugees live.

The Global Compact on Refugees also strengthens shared responsibility to help those who are forced to flee their country because of conflict or persecution.

The vote was 181-2 with the Dominican Republic, Eritrea and Libya abstaining.

U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi called the compact "historic" in a tweet, adding: "It is the biggest effort to broadly share refugee responsibilities that I have witnessed in 34 years of work with refugees."

The agreement is separate from another compact to ensure safe, orderly and humane migration.