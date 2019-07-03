Truck crash snarls commute out of NYC on eve of holiday

In this image made from video provided by WABC-TV, first responders work the scene after a garbage truck careened off an overpass onto the westbound lanes of Route 495, Thursday, July 3, 2019, in Union City, N.J. (WABC-TV via AP) less In this image made from video provided by WABC-TV, first responders work the scene after a garbage truck careened off an overpass onto the westbound lanes of Route 495, Thursday, July 3, 2019, in Union City, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Truck crash snarls commute out of NYC on eve of holiday 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — An overturned garbage truck blocked a major route out of New York City during the evening commute before the Fourth of July weekend.

The orange truck lay upside down Wednesday on an embankment on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

Some New Jersey-bound vehicles are being held at the tunnel as crews work to clear the truck. Traffic is being allowed to flow into the city.

Officials say that they are assessing the number of injuries but that one person is in critical condition.

Bus service from a major New York City hub, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, was initially suspended, but limited service has resumed.

Cars are being diverted to the Holland Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge.

___

This story has been updated to delete an incorrect reference to traffic toward the tunnel being held.