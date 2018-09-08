Tropical Storm Helene approaches African islands

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say Tropical Storm Helene is approaching islands off the western coast of Africa.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday night that it expects Helene to soon produce tropical storm conditions for parts of the Cabo Verde Islands on Saturday night and Sunday.

As of 8 p.m. EDT, the storm was located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Praia in the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm's maximum sustained winds are 60 mph (95 kph) and it is moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Officials say heavy rainfall on the islands could produce life-threatening flash floods.

A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch are in effect for the Cabo Verde islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.