Trial set to begin in dispute over census citizenship query

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge is ready to hear evidence from critics of a Commerce Department decision to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

The trial Monday is proceeding on schedule despite the Justice Department's invitation to the Supreme Court to block it.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman last week harshly criticized the federal government's efforts to delay or stop the trial.

He called them remarkable given that the federal government insists a speedy resolution of lawsuits is necessary because of the need to finalize census preparations.

The trial stems from lawsuits brought by a dozen states and big cities, among others. They say the citizenship question will discourage immigrants from participating and dilute political representation and funds for states that tend to vote Democratic.