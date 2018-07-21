CVS apologizes to transgender woman for prescription denial





































































Photo: MANDEL NGAN;Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Image 1 of 18 FILE-- An Arizona transgender woman says a CVS pharmacist refused to fill her hormone prescription or transfer it to another location. FILE-- An Arizona transgender woman says a CVS pharmacist refused to fill her hormone prescription or transfer it to another location. Photo: MANDEL NGAN;Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images Image 2 of 18 . . Photo: Media For Medical/UIG Via Getty Image 3 of 18 MRI

U.S. cost: $1,119 Spain: $130 Switzerland: $503 Australia: $215

>> See the price comparison of medical procedures between the United States and other developed countries around the world... MRI

U.S. cost: $1,119 Spain: $130 Switzerland: $503 Australia: $215

>> See the price comparison of medical procedures between the United States and other developed countries around the world... Photo: Media For Medical/UIG Via Getty Images Image 4 of 18 Hospital birth cost

U.S. cost: $10,808 Spain: $1,950 Switzerland: $7,751 Australia: $5,312 Hospital birth cost

U.S. cost: $10,808 Spain: $1,950 Switzerland: $7,751 Australia: $5,312 Photo: ED SUBA JR., MBR Image 5 of 18 Arthritis medication - 28 day supply of Humira

U.S. cost: $2,669 Spain: $1,253 Switzerland: $822 Australia: N/A Arthritis medication - 28 day supply of Humira

U.S. cost: $2,669 Spain: $1,253 Switzerland: $822 Australia: N/A Photo: JB REED, Bloomberg News Image 6 of 18 Hospital Cost per Day

U.S. cost: $5,220 Spain: $424 Switzerland: $4,781 Australia: $765 Hospital Cost per Day

U.S. cost: $5,220 Spain: $424 Switzerland: $4,781 Australia: $765 Photo: Mark Mulligan, Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle Image 7 of 18 HIV/AIDS medication - 30 day supply of Truvada

U.S. cost: $1,301 Spain: $559 Switzerland: $906 Australia: N/A HIV/AIDS medication - 30 day supply of Truvada

U.S. cost: $1,301 Spain: $559 Switzerland: $906 Australia: N/A Photo: Astrid Riecken Image 8 of 18 Colonoscopy

U.S. cost: $1,301 Spain: $589 Switzerland: $604 Australia: $372 Colonoscopy

U.S. cost: $1,301 Spain: $589 Switzerland: $604 Australia: $372 Photo: (Bobbi Gruner) Image 9 of 18 Hip Replacement

U.S. cost: $29,067 Spain: $6,757 Switzerland: $17,112 Australia: $19,484 Hip Replacement

U.S. cost: $29,067 Spain: $6,757 Switzerland: $17,112 Australia: $19,484 Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images Image 10 of 18 Cancer treatment drug - 400 mg vial of Avastin

U.S. cost: $3,930 Spain: $1,534 Switzerland: $1,752 Australia: N/A Cancer treatment drug - 400 mg vial of Avastin

U.S. cost: $3,930 Spain: $1,534 Switzerland: $1,752 Australia: N/A Photo: DAVID GRUBBS, AP Image 11 of 18 Bypass Surgery

U.S. cost: $78,318 Spain: $14,579 Switzerland: $34,224 Australia: $28,888 Bypass Surgery

U.S. cost: $78,318 Spain: $14,579 Switzerland: $34,224 Australia: $28,888 Photo: William F. Campbell/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images Image 12 of 18 Abdominal CT Scan

U.S. cost: $844 Spain: $85 Switzerland: $383 Australia: N/A Abdominal CT Scan

U.S. cost: $844 Spain: $85 Switzerland: $383 Australia: N/A Photo: Mayra Beltran, Houston Chronicle Image 13 of 18 Cardiac Catheterization

U.S. cost: $5,061 Spain: $2,974 Switzerland: $181 Australia: $487 Cardiac Catheterization

U.S. cost: $5,061 Spain: $2,974 Switzerland: $181 Australia: $487 Photo: Associated Press Image 14 of 18 Painkiller - 30+ day supply of OxyContin

U.S. cost: $265 Spain: $36 Switzerland: $95 Australia: N/A Painkiller - 30+ day supply of OxyContin

U.S. cost: $265 Spain: $36 Switzerland: $95 Australia: N/A Photo: Toby Talbot, Associated Press Image 15 of 18 Appendectomy - Removal of the appendix

U.S. cost: $15,930 Spain: $2,003 Switzerland: $6,040 Australia: $3,814 Appendectomy - Removal of the appendix

U.S. cost: $15,930 Spain: $2,003 Switzerland: $6,040 Australia: $3,814 Photo: UniversalImagesGroup/UIG Via Getty Images Image 16 of 18 C-Section

U.S. cost: $16,106 Spain: $2,352 Switzerland: $9,965 Australia: $7,901 C-Section

U.S. cost: $16,106 Spain: $2,352 Switzerland: $9,965 Australia: $7,901 Photo: Ryan Grassley, HONS Image 17 of 18 Cataract Surgery

U.S. cost: $3,530 Spain: $1,719 Switzerland: $2,114 Australia: $3,037 Cataract Surgery

U.S. cost: $3,530 Spain: $1,719 Switzerland: $2,114 Australia: $3,037 Photo: Connor Radnovich, The Chronicle Image 18 of 18 Knee Replacement

U.S. cost: $28,184 Spain: $6,687 Switzerland: $20,132 Australia: $15,941 Knee Replacement

U.S. cost: $28,184 Spain: $6,687 Switzerland: $20,132 Australia: $15,941 Photo: Photo Provided CVS apologizes to transgender woman for prescription denial 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Drugstore chain CVS is apologizing to an Arizona transgender woman who says she was denied a hormone prescription by a pharmacist.

The company apologized on social media Friday saying the pharmacist is no longer an employee.

CVS says it has a history of supporting LGBTQ rights, helping to develop a guide for pharmacy care for gay, lesbian and transgender customers.

The apology comes after Hilde Hall shared her experience on the American Civil Liberties Union's website.

Hall says a pharmacist in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills made her feel humiliated last April.

She says she left a complaint with a CVS corporate office several times.

Now Playing:

CVS says the lack of response was an unintentional oversight.

Hall says she hopes CVS will make non-discrimination policies more public.