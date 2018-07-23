Transgender student seeks injunction in bathrooms lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to grant a preliminary injunction to allow a transgender student to use male bathrooms in an Indiana school district he's suing over student bathroom availability.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that U.S. District Judge William Lawrence heard the injunction request on Friday in Evansville. The request was made as part of a lawsuit filed by a 17-year-old student against Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp.

The student says he feels ostracized by his peers because he must use either the female restroom or small unisex bathrooms in the nurse's office. Superintendent David Smith says he'd allow the student to use the male restroom if his birth certificate changed to identify him as male.

The judge didn't immediately rule but said he would do so soon. School starts on Aug. 8.

