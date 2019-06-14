Train crashes into truck in Tennessee; driver killed

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A train in Tennessee collided with a truck crossing the tracks, killing the truck driver.

Germantown Police Captain Mike Fisher says the Thursday afternoon collision caused 14 of 30 train cars to derail, with many of the cars spilling into the street.

Forty-year-old Marco Brooks had been crossing the tracks on a private driveway to deliver a dumpster to a resident. He was airlifted to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

All the derailed train cars were empty, but the accident closed the street for hours. Train personnel were uninjured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WMC-TV reports a couple was killed in another fatal train collision just a few yards away from this crash in November 2018.