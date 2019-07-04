Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 3, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $4,064,326; $111.92.

2. Eric Church; $2,839,513; $85.50.

3. Pink; $2,619,703; $141.78.

4. Ariana Grande; $1,660,090; $112.45.

5. Cher; $1,492,852; $114.85.

6. Rod Stewart; $1,439,011; $113.33.

7. KISS; $1,386,363; $111.50.

8. Backstreet Boys; $1,301,722; $99.67.

9. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,274,383; $103.46.

10. Bad Bunny; $1,241,671; $99.50.

11. Shawn Mendes; $1,066,708; $71.38.

12. Kenny Chesney; $999,124; $90.07.

13. Tyler Perry's "Madea's Farewell Play Tour"; $975,223; $81.33.

14. Hugh Jackman; $960,920; $82.57.

15. New Kids On The Block; $950,357; $80.19.

16. André Rieu; $932,504; $79.92.

17. Mumford & Sons; $923,467; $62.01.

18. Hootie & The Blowfish; $839,740; $62.52.

19. B2K; $642,933; $91.12.

20. Roberto Carlos; $638,469; $83.35.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___