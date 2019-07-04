Titanic survivor's light-up cane to be sold at auction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Titanic survivor's walking stick, with an electric light she used to signal for help from a lifeboat, is one of thousands of maritime items that will be up for auction in Rhode Island.

Guernsey's auction house is holding the auction at the International Yacht Restoration School in Newport on July 19 and 20.

Guernsey's President Arlan Ettinger described Ella White's cane as one of the most extraordinary items to have survived the sinking.

Brad Williams is a descendent of White. The Connecticut man kept the walking stick with his cane collection.

Williams says he wants it to go to a home where it will be better displayed, and use the proceeds for his children.

The pre-auction estimate is $300,000 to $500,000, though Ettinger says it's hard to predict what it might fetch.