The Salt Lake Tribune lays off one-third of newsroom staff

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Salt Lake Tribune is laying off one-third of its staff in a major reduction that comes two years after a wealthy Utah family purchased the newspaper.

The Tribune reports that 34 of the newsroom's 90 employees were informed Monday they were being let go. Owner and publisher Paul Huntsman told the staff last week that layoffs were coming due to declining advertising revenues and shrinking circulation. The newspaper is also cutting back on news sections in its print editions.

The cuts are the fourth round of layoffs since 2011, but first under Huntsman's ownership. The newsroom was enjoying increased stability under Huntsman and won a Pulitzer Prize last year, after dealing with staff reductions and fearing closure under the previous owner: New York-based Digital First Media.

