The Latest: Victims of air ambulance crash hailed as heroes

This Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, photo provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Office shows the wreckage of a twin-engine Bismarck Air Medical airplane that crashed late Sunday, Nov. 18 about 20 miles northwest of Bismarck, N.D., killing all three on board. (Morton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on a memorial service for three people killed in an air ambulance crash in North Dakota (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Three people killed in an air ambulance crash in North Dakota have been hailed as "heroes of the impossible."

A crowd estimated at up to 1,500 attended a memorial for the victims Monday at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Bismarck Tribune reports members of dozens of North Dakota ambulance services, police and fire departments slowly filed past the front of the memorial for paramedic Chris Iverson, nurse Bonnie Cook and pilot Todd Lasky.

The Rev. Greg Carr of Crisis Care Chaplaincy spoke of the coming together of hospitals, law enforcement, fire and rescue and emergency medical personnel he's seen in the week since the crash.

The air ambulance was flying to Williston to pick up a patient when it crashed into a farm field shortly after taking off from Bismarck on Nov. 18.

___

7:35 a.m.

Organizers are expecting several thousand people to attend a memorial for three people killed in an air ambulance crash near Bismarck.

The service for paramedic Chris Iverson, nurse Bonnie Cook and pilot Todd Lasky begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Bismarck Tribune says dozens of ambulance services from across North Dakota and beyond plan to participate in a procession from the Eastgate Funeral Home to the event center. Police and fire departments will also participate.

The air ambulance carrying the three crashed into a farm field shortly after taking off from Bismarck on Nov. 18. The twin-engine plane was flying to Williston to pick up a patient. The Civil Air Patrol said an initial investigation indicates the Cessna 441 might have broken up in midair.

