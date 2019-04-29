The Latest: Union IDs man killed in Seattle crane collapse

With a portion of the broken crane on the roof behind, a worker suspended in a basket clears debris from a building damaged when the crane atop it collapsed a day earlier, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Seattle. The construction crane fell from a building on Google's new campus during a storm that brought wind gusts, crashing down onto one of the city's busiest streets and killing multiple people.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on a deadly crane collapse in Seattle (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

An Oregon ironworker and former Marine has been identified by a labor union as one of the four people killed when a construction crane collapsed in Seattle over the weekend.

Iron Workers Local Union 29 based in Portland, Oregon identified him as Travis Corbet.

His wife Samantha Corbet told Seattle television stations that her husband had served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years before becoming an ironworker.

They married last year and planned to go on their honeymoon in June.

Another ironworker killed in Saturday's accident was a member of Iron Workers Local 86, based in Seattle.

Officials say the crane was being disassembled when it fell from a building on Google's new Seattle campus.

It badly damaged the building and struck six cars below.

The ironworkers were in the crane when it fell. The other two people killed were in cars.

___

9:15 p.m.

The identities of the four people killed when a construction crane fell from a Seattle building are expected to be released Monday.

The King County Medical Examiner's office said it would release the names of the female and three males who died in the accident Saturday afternoon.

Seattle Pacific University said Sunday a freshman student was among those killed when the crane fell from a building under construction on Google's new Seattle campus onto Mercer Street.

The university said in a statement that Sarah Wong was a freshman who intended to major in nursing and lived on campus.

The university says Wong was in a car when the crane fell.