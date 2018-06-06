The Latest: Several thousand mark anniversary of RFK's death

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death (all times local):

Noon

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Former President Bill Clinton told those gathered Wednesday that Kennedy's legacy is as relevant as ever.

Speakers including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Parkland school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez read quotes from Kennedy speeches to the crowd, which included Kennedy's widow Ethel.

Country singer Kenny Chesney sang "This Land Is Your Land."

Robert Kennedy, a former attorney general and 1968 presidential candidate, was shot and killed after winning the California primary in June 1968. He was 42.

The Navy veteran is buried at Arlington near his brother, former President John F. Kennedy.

4:30 a.m.

Former President Bill Clinton and members of the Kennedy family will be at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death.

Kennedy, a former attorney general and presidential candidate, was assassinated 50 years ago Wednesday at the age of 42. The Navy veteran is buried at Arlington near his brother, former President John F. Kennedy.

Ceremonies Wednesday at Arlington are scheduled to include speeches from Clinton, Kennedy's daughter Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and his grandson Joe Kennedy III.

Country singer Kenny Chesney is scheduled to perform.

In addition to the ceremonies at Arlington, a special exhibition is planned at the home in suburban Boston where Kennedy was born.