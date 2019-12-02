The Latest: Rescuers find a shoe that may belong to girl

This Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, photo shows the road closed near Bar X road and Tonto Creek after a vehicle was washed by flood waters in Tonto Basin, Ariz. Rescuers with helicopters, drones, boats and dogs searched Sunday for a 6-year-old girl missing since Friday, when a truck she was in was swept away while attempting to cross an Arizona creek swollen by runoff from a powerful storm. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP)

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a missing 6-year-old girl who went missing when the family's truck was inundated by surging water in a creek. (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Authorities say they have found a shoe that might belong to a 6-year-old girl who went missing when the family's truck was inundated by surging water in a creek, the Arizona Republic reports.

At dusk Sunday, authorities say they found the shoe about 200 yards from where the family's vehicle got stuck in the creek.

"There was a shoe in the area where there was some interest in that debris," Lt. Virgil Dodd of Gila County Sheriff's Office told the Republic. "At this time, we believe that it may belong to the little girl that we're searching for."

The girl, Willa Rawlings, is one of three children left inside the family's truck when authorities say it was flooded. The bodies of Willa's 5-year-old brother, Colby, and their 5-year-old cousin, Austin, were found in the creek Saturday.

___

4:06 p.m.

Nine members of an Arizona family, together for the Thanksgiving holiday, were in an oversized military-style truck when they got stuck in a raging creek swollen by intense runoff from a powerful storm.

Four children and two adults got out and were rescued by helicopter, but three children stayed in the truck and it was later swept away.

Rescuers with helicopters, drones, boats, dogs and an army of volunteers searched frantically Sunday for a 6-year-old girl missing since Friday. Her brother and cousin, both 5, were found dead on Saturday.

“We want to bring her home safely to her family,” said Lt. Virgil Dodd of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. “She needs to come home today, and we're going to do that today.”

More than 100 volunteers gathered near Tonto Basin, a small community northeast of Phoenix, early Sunday to help search for the missing girl, Willa Rawlings, The Arizona Republic reported.