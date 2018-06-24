The Latest: Police: Wounded San Diego officers will recover

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that wounded two San Diego police officers (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Authorities say two officers who were wounded when a man opened fire at a San Diego condominium are expected to recover.

Police Chief David Nisleit told reporters Sunday that both male officers were stable, with one in serious condition and the other with less serious injuries. He didn't release their names.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that three officers responding to a report of a violent disturbance got no response to a knock at the door and were met with gunfire when they forced it open.

Nisleit says two officers fired back. The gunbattle sent bullets into nearby condos.

Police found the suspect dead hours later, but it's not clear if he died in the shootout or killed himself.

Neighbor Matthew Bezrouch told the newspaper he heard at least 20 rounds after officers tried to enter the condo and one last gunshot after more officers arrived.

___

6:35 a.m.

Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, wounding two officers and sending bullets into nearby units before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

Police Chief David Nisleit tells the San Diego Union-Tribune the officers arrived after 10 p.m. Saturday and returned fire. But investigators were unsure whether the suspect was killed in the firefight or from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The officers were being treated at a hospital. Their names were not immediately released.

Nisleit says the officers were responding a report of a violent disturbance. When they arrived, they smelled what they believed was smoke and called the fire department.

They chief says they forced open the door and were met with gunfire.

The suspect also wasn't identified.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com