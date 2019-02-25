The Latest: Northeast's highest peak records 144 mph gust

A tree toppled by wind fell upon a home in Springfield, Pa., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Thousands of utility customers remain without power in Pennsylvania as high winds continue to roar through the state, knocking down trees and power lines.

The Latest on a windstorm affecting the Northeast (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A wind gust of 144 mph (231 kph) has been recorded on the highest peak in the Northeast.

The gust at New Hampshire's Mount Washington was clocked during a windstorm that is raking the country from Michigan to New England down to Virginia.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are without power.

Wind-driven ice is piling up along the eastern end of Lake Erie and has led officials to urge evacuations in a New York community.

The 6,288-foot (1,916-meter) Mount Washington is notorious for extreme weather. It long held the world record for fastest wind speed ever recorded at 231 mph (371 kph).

10 a.m.

Hundreds of thousands of people have lost power in parts of the country's eastern half as high winds persist into their second day.

Toppled trees and fallen branches took out power lines across the region Sunday and Monday as winds gusted to 60 mph or higher.

The wind pushed chunks of Lake Erie ice onto land in New York and Ontario. Some coastal residents were urged to evacuate.

Wind gusts of 74 mph — hurricane strength — were reported in Tucker County, West Virginia, and Niagara Falls, New York.

In Sandusky, Ohio, a motorist captured video of a tractor-trailer flipping over on a bridge.

Wind advisories and warnings are in effect through Monday in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.