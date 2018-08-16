The Latest: Shark study group says attacks terrifying, rare









Photo: Merrily Cassidy, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 A man is transferred from a Truro ambulance to a MedFlight helicopter after being attacked by a shark, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in South Wellfleet, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy less A man is transferred from a Truro ambulance to a MedFlight helicopter after being attacked by a shark, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in South Wellfleet, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on ... more Photo: Merrily Cassidy, AP Image 2 of 3 A sign warns visitors to Long Nook Beach of recent shark sightings, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Truro, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy/The Cape Cod Times via AP) less A sign warns visitors to Long Nook Beach of recent shark sightings, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Truro, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It ... more Photo: Merrily Cassidy, AP Image 3 of 3 A MedFlight helicopter takes off from behind Cape Cod National Seashore headquarters with a man who was attacked by a shark, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in South Wellfleet, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy/The Cape Cod Times via AP) less A MedFlight helicopter takes off from behind Cape Cod National Seashore headquarters with a man who was attacked by a shark, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in South Wellfleet, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was ... more Photo: Merrily Cassidy, AP The Latest: Shark study group says attacks terrifying, rare 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on a Cape Cod shark attack (all times local):

8 p.m.

An organization that studies sharks says shark encounters in which people are injured like what happened off the coast of Cape Cod are as "terrifying as they are rare."

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says it doesn't know the details of what happened Wednesday afternoon but sharks are not known to target people and when they bite it's usually because they're checking to see if something is prey or should be avoided.

Wednesday's attack off Cape Cod was the first such attack on a human there since 2012.

The assistant harbormaster in Truro says the victim was a 61-year-old man who suffered puncture wounds. He says the attack happened at Long Nook Beach, on the Atlantic Ocean side of the peninsula.

Witnesses say the man was swimming far off the beach and they had spotted seals, which attract sharks.

___

6:50 p.m.

Witnesses to a Massachusetts shark attack on a man say the man was swimming far off the beach.

The man was attacked Wednesday afternoon while swimming off the popular summer tourist destination Cape Cod in the first such attack on a human there since 2012.

The assistant harbormaster in Truro says the victim was a 61-year-old man who suffered puncture wounds to his torso and legs. He says the attack happened at Long Nook Beach, on the Atlantic Ocean side of the peninsula.

Truro police describe the shark attack as unconfirmed. But the town's website says the beach is closed until further notice.

Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the area this summer, including several involving great whites, the kind in the "Jaws" movies. There's no confirmation Wednesday's attack involved a great white.

___

6:15 p.m.

A man swimming off Cape Cod has been attacked by a shark and is being airlifted to a hospital.

The assistant harbormaster in Truro, Massachusetts, says the victim is a 61-year-old man. Gary Sharpless says the victim suffered puncture wounds to his torso and legs Wednesday afternoon.

Sharpless says the attack happened at Long Nook Beach in Truro, on the Atlantic Ocean side of the peninsula.

The man was being taken by a medical flight to a hospital for treatment. Truro fire chief Timothy Collins says the victim was "conscious and talking."

Truro's website says the beach has been closed until further notice. Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the area this summer.

Truro was the site of the last shark attack on Cape Cod, in July 2012, when a Colorado man suffered a bite.

___

5:50 p.m.

A man swimming off Cape Cod has been attacked by a shark and is being airlifted to a hospital.

The assistant harbormaster in Truro, Massachusetts, says the victim is a 61-year-old man. Gary Sharpless says the unidentified victim suffered puncture wounds to his torso and legs Wednesday afternoon.

Sharpless says the attack happened around 4 p.m. at Long Nook Beach in Truro. The beach is on the Atlantic Ocean side of the peninsula.

The man was being taken by a medical flight to a hospital for treatment.

Truro's website says the beach has been closed until further notice.

Truro was the site of the last shark attack on Cape Cod, in July 2012, when a Colorado man suffered a bite off Ballston Beach.