The Latest: More than 100 airlifted after storm hits Kauai

HANALEI, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on severe flooding on the Hawaiian island of Kauai (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

More than 100 people have been airlifted from Kauai's north shore and taken to a shelter after a weekend storm.

Emergency officials are advising people who want to evacuate that it's unknown when they'll be able to return because of landslides blocking highway access.

Heavy rains let up on Monday, which allowed emergency workers to rescue people stranded by flooding. There are no reports of major injuries.

The American Red Cross says there are at least four destroyed homes in Wainiha and probably more homes damaged in Koloa, based on aerial photos.

The National Weather Service recorded 28.1 inches (71.3 centimeters) of rainfall in Hanalei between 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.

2:10 p.m.

About two dozen campers are stranded in a Kauai park that's closed after a massive weekend storm.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said an estimated 30 campers are stuck in the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park.

State parks officials are coordinating with county and state emergency workers on reconnaissance missions.

Napali Coast Park and Haena State Park will remain closed indefinitely because of extensive damage to the road leading into both parks. Two other state parks on the island are closed.

Officials are trying to contact people who have camping permits to make sure they got out safely.

Now that heavy rains have let up, emergency workers are able rescue people.

11:30 a.m.

Now that heavy rains have let up, emergency workers in Hawaii are better able rescue people stranded by flooding.

Kauai spokeswoman Sarah Blane says Mayor Bernard Carvalho and Hawaii Gov. David Ige were in a helicopter Monday assessing the damage and rescue needs on the island.

Ige issued an emergency proclamation Sunday after the National Weather Service recorded nearly 27 inches (68 centimeters) of rainfall in a 24-hour period in Hanalei, on the island's north shore.

Blane says efforts to move people stranded in an elementary school shelter are temporarily hampered by a landslide.

Meredith Zietz, who was still trapped in her Hanalei home Monday, posted video of a skittish bison as it dashed through her waterlogged yard.

James Hennessy says he maneuvered his flooded street on a standup paddleboard to check on neighbors.

Midnight

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has called for an emergency response to the severe flooding on Kauai.

The governor issued an emergency proclamation for the island Sunday following the National Weather Service's recording of almost 27 inches (68 centimeters) of rainfall in a 24-hour period in Hanalei.

Kauai authorities searched by air on Sunday for residents who needed to be rescued. But Kauai County spokeswoman Sarah Blane said the helicopters were grounded when heavy rainfall continued into the evening. She said rescuers will continue rescue operations throughout the day as the weather allows.

The Kauai Fire Department is coordinating with the Coast Guard to provide air and search and rescue operations on the North Shore.