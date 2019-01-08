The Latest: Candidate seated amid election challenge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on the first day of the Kentucky legislative session (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The Republican-controlled state legislature in Kentucky has seated a Democrat who won an election by a one-vote margin.

Jim Glenn defeated Republican DJ Johnson by one vote in November. The Kentucky State Board of Elections certified Glenn as the winner. But Johnson has asked the GOP-dominated House of Representatives to oversee a recount.

The House appointed a committee of six Republicans and three Democrats to hear Johnson's request. The members were selected by a random drawing.

GOP leaders had not said if they would allow Glenn to take his seat while the recount was pending. But Tuesday, Glenn was sworn in along with the other lawmakers and took his seat in the front row of the chamber.

Johnson's lawyers have argued that only the House can oversee the recount. Glenn's lawyer says a court should handle it.

___

12:07 p.m.

The Kentucky legislature has gaveled in to begin a 2019 session that is expected to be dominated by pension changes and the race for governor.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate came to order at noon EST. They are scheduled to meet for a week before coming back in February to consider legislation.

The drama on Tuesday will be in the House, where the Republican majority will begin a recount of a seat that Democrat Jim Glenn won by a one-vote margin. GOP House leaders have not said if they will allow Glenn to take his seat while the challenge from Republican DJ Johnson is heard.