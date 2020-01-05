The Latest: At the Globes, only early birds get the dinner

Media set up on the red carpet prior to the start of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on on the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards honoring achievements in television and film and being presented Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Early arrivals to the ballroom where the Golden Globes are held — which means few of the stars — can enjoy oversized bottles of Champagne and begin sipping on the chilled golden beet soup. It’s part of the new vegan menu for this year’s show.

The entree is king oyster mushroom scallops followed by an opera dome for dessert, a fancy name for a chocolate treat that includes pralines and hazelnuts.

The Globes has gotten attention this year for going to a plant-based menu as apart of a broader sustainability push.

Typically the biggest stars arrive close to the ceremony’s 5 p.m. Pacific start time, meaning they miss out on dinner. The meal is cleared from the rose-bedecked tables 30 minutes of the start of the show. But there’s still plenty of Champagne and wine to keep the crowd lubricated for the three-hour party, along with sandwiches and desserts in a bar area off the International Ballroom.

— Beth Harris (@bethharrisAP on Twitter) inside the Golden Globes ballroom

___

3:15 p.m.

The first stars have begun arriving at the Golden Globe Awards and are making their way down the red carpet.

Early arrivals included Pierce Brosnan and his family, including sons Dylan and Paris, who will be onstage throughout the evening helping presenters and award winners as the show's official ambassadors.

Director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, were also among the first to arrive, as were “Fleabag” actor Andrew Scott and Chinese actress Zhao Shuzhen, who stars in “The Farewell.”

The Globes are the first major awards show of a truncated awards season that will end with the Academy Awards on Feb. 9. That's given this year's Globes ceremony additional influence since voting for Oscar nominations is now underway.

___

8 a.m.

The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but a few sure things seem to be in store for Sunday’s awards. Streaming services will play a starring role.

Five-time host Ricky Gervais will snicker at his own jokes. And Brad Pitt is all but assured of taking home an award. Netflix comes into Sunday's ceremony with a commanding 34 nods for its film and television offerings.

Jennifer Lopez could win her first Globe for her performance in “Hustlers" and there's a three-way showdown in the original song category between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John.

The 77th Golden Globes will begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on NBC. For more on what to expect from Sunday's show, click here.