The Latest: Drastic changes mulled over PG&E safety concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California regulators considering splitting up Pacific Gas & Electric (all times local):

8 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it's open to "a range of solutions" that will make its energy system safer after California regulators said they will consider drastic measures, including breaking up the utility.

The Northern California power company says its most important responsibility must be public and employee safety.

The Public Utilities Commission on Friday outlined options it could take against PG&E in the wake of a deadly 2010 gas pipeline explosion and more recent concerns that PG&E equipment may have sparked the recent Camp wildfire that killed at least 86 people and destroyed close to 15,000 homes.

Concerns about the utility's safety procedures prompted a review several years ago. The commission says it's looking at several measures, including replacing PG&E's board of directors or turning it into a public utility.

___

6 p.m.

California regulators are considering splitting up Pacific Gas & Electric or making other drastic changes amid concerns over the utility's role in a gas explosion and deadly wildfires.

The Public Utilities Commission on Friday outlined options it could take against the Northern California company, including replacing its board of directors or turning it into a public utility.

PG&E didn't immediately comment.

Officials are investigating whether PG&E's equipment started the Camp wildfire six weeks ago that leveled the town of Paradise, killed at least 86 people and destroyed close to 15,000 homes.

But regulators have been examining the utility's safety policies for years. A review was ordered in the wake of a 2010 gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people and destroyed 38 homes in a San Francisco suburb.