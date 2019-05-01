The Latest: Court dings no-show neo-Nazi website founder

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Latest on lawsuits against a neo-Nazi website publisher (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

A Montana judge has ruled that a neo-Nazi website publisher is in default for failing to show up for a deposition in a harassment lawsuit filed against him by a Jewish real estate broker.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch's order Tuesday against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin comes in a civil case by Tanya Gersh that says Anglin told his followers in 2017 to unleash an anti-Semitic "troll storm" against her family.

Anglin didn't appear as scheduled Tuesday morning in New York City to testify in the case. Gersh's attorneys say they now plan to ask for a default judgment, with compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by the court.

After Anglin was a no-show, his own attorneys filed a request to drop him as a client.

____

7:25 a.m.

The first black woman to serve as American University's student government president is seeking more than $1.5 million in court-ordered damages against a neo-Nazi website operator who orchestrated an online harassment campaign against her.

In a court filing Monday, Taylor Dumpson's attorneys asked a federal judge in Washington for a default judgment against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin and a follower who racially harassed Dumpson on Twitter. Dumpson sued Anglin and the internet troll last April, but neither responded.

Dumpson seeks a total of more than $1.8 million in damages, including $1.5 million in punitive damages against Anglin and his company.

Anglin already faces a default judgment in a separate lawsuit filed by a Muslim-American radio host.

Anglin didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Dumpson's request.