The Latest: Blizzard warning remains in effect in Midwest

Pedestrians walk as snow falls Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Blizzard-like conditions have closed highways and delayed air travel as a winter storm moves through the Midwest.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the Midwest Snowstorm (all times local):

3:30 a.m.

A Blizzard warning remains in effect from northeast Missouri into southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, including the greater Chicago area.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow will continue through the early hours of Monday with up to a foot (30.48 centimeters) of snow expected in some areas and wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80.46 kph) likely to cause whiteout conditions. It also warned that downed tree limbs and power lines will continue to cause power outages.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect from central Missouri into eastern Michigan.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says average departure delays at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport are 77 minutes and the flight-tracking website FlightAware reports that just over 350 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled as of early Monday.

12:00 a.m.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and schools in several states are closed after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued blizzard and winter storm warnings Sunday for a large swath of the central Plains and Great Lakes region. Flight-tracking website FlightAware reports more than 1,200 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Part of Interstate 80 in Nebraska was closed Sunday morning after multiple accidents in the snowy conditions. It was later reopened.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency.

The weather service said on Twitter Sunday night that Kansas City International Airport got 5.3 inches of snow, and at least 7 inches fell in Rockford, Illinois.

Schools in parts of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois called off Monday classes. The storm is expected to hit Indiana and Michigan early Monday.