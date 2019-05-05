The Latest: Another body found in Illinois plant rubble

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the explosion and fire at an Illinois silicone plant (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Search and rescue personnel have located and are recovering the body of a third employee killed in the explosion and fire at an Illinois silicone plant.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steve Lenzi tells a news conference that the body was located Sunday afternoon and personnel are in the process of recovering it.

He says one more body is believed to be located in the rubble of the plant, which was destroyed by the massive explosion and fire Friday night. He says that personnel still have about half of the building left to search.

The plant is owned by AB Specialty Silicones. Nine employees were in the building at the time of the blast. One body was found at the site early Saturday. A second employee died in the hospital later Saturday. The body found Sunday brings to three the number of confirmed dead. A fourth body is believed in the rubble. Of the remaining five, three were taken to a hospital. Lenzi says he does not have an update on their condition. Two others declined medical treatment.

1 p.m.

Authorities are resuming their search for two bodies believed to be buried in the rubble of a northern Illinois silicone factory rocked by a massive explosion and fire.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi says the search for the bodies that was halted Saturday was set to begin again on Sunday morning.

Nine workers were inside AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan when the explosion happened Friday night. Two have been confirmed dead. Lenzi says the two missing employees are also presumed dead. Crews had halted their search for the bodies due to concerns about the stability of the structure.

The cause of the explosion hasn't been determined. The state fire marshal and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

Waukegan is about 50 miles (80 kilmoters) north of Chicago.