The Latest: All duck boat sinking survivors out of hospital









Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake. less A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 2 of 3 Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman speaks to the media during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost 9 family members in the accident Thursday on Table Rock Lake which left over a dozen dead. less Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman speaks to the media during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost 9 family members in the accident Thursday ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 3 of 3 Duck boats sit idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake. Duck boats sit idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake. Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP The Latest: All duck boat sinking survivors out of hospital 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly sinking of a duck boat in a southern Missouri lake (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

All the people who survived when a duck boat ferrying tourists sank in southern Missouri have been released from a hospital.

Cox Health Center Branson said Sunday night in a tweet that it was "happy to announce" all seven had been discharged.

Seventeen people died when the Ride the Ducks boat went down Thursday night in Table Rock Lake on the outskirts of Branson after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.

Among those who were hospitalized was Tia Coleman, whose husband, three children and five other relatives died. The Indianapolis woman told reporters Saturday from the lobby of the hospital that she was alone when she came up for air. She recalled praying "let me get to my babies."

___

8 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is planning to raise a duck boat that sank in a southern Missouri lake during powerful winds, killing 17 people.

The work to recover the Ride the Ducks boat from Table Rock Lake is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Monday. The boat went down Thursday night in the Branson area after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. The boat is submerged in 80 feet (24 meters) of water.

Divers are expected to swim down to the vessel and connect it to a crane, which will lift it to the surface.

Divers already have recovered a digital recorder from the boat. The National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard are hoping the recorder will assist in their investigation into why the boat sank.