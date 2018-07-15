The Latest: New Mexico crash leaves 3 critically injured













Photo: Greg Sorber, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) less Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque ... more Photo: Greg Sorber, AP Image 2 of 4 An officer works at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25, north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) An officer works at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25, north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Photo: Greg Sorber, AP Image 3 of 4 A bus remains on the scene of a multi-vehicle deadly crash Sunday, July 15, 2018, on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M. (Rio Rancho Fire Rescue via AP) A bus remains on the scene of a multi-vehicle deadly crash Sunday, July 15, 2018, on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M. (Rio Rancho Fire Rescue via AP) Photo: AP Image 4 of 4 Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) less Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via ... more Photo: Greg Sorber, AP The Latest: New Mexico crash leaves 3 critically injured 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly bus crash in New Mexico (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Authorities say at least three of the 22 people injured in a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on New Mexico highway are in critical condition.

Three people died in the wreck early Sunday, but it's unclear if they were bus passengers or in a semitruck, pickup truck or car tied to the collision.

Photos from the scene show a mangled car that's almost entirely flattened and the bus on its side on Interstate 25 north of Albuquerque.

Authorities say injuries range from broken bones and lacerations to head and internal injuries.

Twelve of the injured were taken to University of New Mexico Hospital, where officials say three are in critical condition.

Eight patients were transported to Sandoval Regional Medical Center, and authorities say six were treated and released.

10:15 a.m.

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and injured 22 others.

Sandoval County Fire Chief James Maxon confirmed the deaths to the Albuquerque Journal . He says the crash occurred early Sunday on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Maxon didn't immediately know what caused the collision involving a passenger bus, a semitruck, a pickup truck and a car.

It was not immediately known whether the three who died were bus passengers.

It's also unclear if the bus involved was a tour bus and where it was coming from or headed.