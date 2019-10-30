The Latest: Resident: Plane struggled to gain altitude

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on a plane crash in the Atlanta area (all times local):

1 p.m.

A resident says he heard a plane struggling to gain altitude before it crashed into a townhome in the Atlanta area, killing at least one person.

West Hutchinson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was sitting on a back porch near the site of Wednesday morning's crash.

He said he heard a loud crack, and it was obvious the plane had crashed because there was complete silence afterward.

He said he got into his car to look for the plane but wasn't able to see any smoke.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley says one person on the plane died and a second person on the plane is unaccounted for. No one was at home at the time of the crash.

12 p.m.

A fire official says one person was killed when a plane crashed into a townhome in the Atlanta area.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley says a second person on the plane is unaccounted for after the Wednesday morning crash.

Bentley says the plane crashed into the crawl space of the five-unit townhome and crews are having trouble accessing the wreckage. He says no one was home at the time and there were no injuries on the ground.

In a tweet, the Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m.

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows a building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.

11:10 a.m.

Authorities in the Atlanta area are responding to a plane crash near an apartment complex.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told Atlanta station WSB-TV on Wednesday morning that crews are responding to the scene at the apartment complex near a highway.

It was not immediately known what kind of plane was involved or if there were any injuries.